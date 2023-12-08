Watch Now
Become a "Holiday Helper" by donating toys at The Shops at Hilltop on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chandler Nunnally takes a trip to The Shops at Hilltop to chat with three businesses who have partnered with WTKR for this year's "Holiday Helpers" campaign about why they've joined the effort to give back to families in our community.

You can be a Holiday Helper by donating toys at these three locations in The Shops At Hilltop:

  • Pigtails & Crewcuts Kids' Hair Salon
    • Hilltop East, 1554 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach
  • TASTE
    • Hilltop East 1544 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach
  • Shore Gallery
    • Hilltop East, 1556 Laskin Rd., Va. Beach

For more drop-off locations and information about the campaign, click here.

