Benevolent Design Company on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Beautifully handcrafted furniture and cabinetry often have a story that runs deeper than wood. At Benevolent Design Company, each piece is created with selected lumber and hardware crafted into a custom piece that can last for generations.

For owner Patrick Ryan his passion for woodwork began after facing several life challenges. Now, his purpose is not only making beautiful pieces but giving back to veterans by engaging them in hands-on work that sparks their creative ingenuity.

