Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

New Apprenticeship Program at TCC Means Jobs for Graduates on Coast Live

TCC Apprenticeship on Coast Live
Posted

Hampton Roads, VA—Tidewater Community College is launching a sponsored apprenticeship program to help students transition from their academics to real-world work opportunities. This will give students who complete their trade program a chance to earn industry-standard credentials.

In workforce development, aligning skill trade programs with hands-on apprenticeships and employers is critical to the long-term sustainability and professional success of those who complete the skill trade program.

April Woodard sat down with TCC President Dr. Marcia Conston to discuss how the college is the only one in Virginia with this unique program.

Presented by: Tidewater Community College

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast