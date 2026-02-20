New Apprenticeship Program at TCC Means Jobs for Graduates on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA—Tidewater Community College is launching a sponsored apprenticeship program to help students transition from their academics to real-world work opportunities. This will give students who complete their trade program a chance to earn industry-standard credentials.

In workforce development, aligning skill trade programs with hands-on apprenticeships and employers is critical to the long-term sustainability and professional success of those who complete the skill trade program.

April Woodard sat down with TCC President Dr. Marcia Conston to discuss how the college is the only one in Virginia with this unique program.

