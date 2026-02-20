Bobby Plough on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Bobby Plough is a Texas born singer, songwriter and musician living in eastern North Carolina, whose experiences from around the world and from his own backyard provide the material for his music. His goal is to share his heritage and his life through his songs and performances. At first glimpse, he is a simple man. But his songs prove otherwise.

Raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, his early influences included masters of Texas country sound Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Guy Clark, Shake Russell, Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle. In addition, his music is influenced by growing up listening Tex-Mex and South Texas Conjunto music. He was also drawn to the music of North Carolina legends Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, and James Taylor who also had a major impact on his writing and performance style.