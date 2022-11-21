Celebrating the African Diaspora with the Proud Norfolk Natives on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're still on a high from the newest Black Panther movie, then you will enjoy the celebration of culture and fashion that the annual "Hampton Roads Met Gala" has to offer! Our correspondent, Lauryn Bass, got a chance to see what all the fun and flare is about.

With this year's theme of the African Diaspora, the Proud Norfolk Natives non-profit hosted an event filled with music, dance, and art that's inspired by the different heritages found throughout the seven cities. The purpose is to highlight local Black-owned businesses and pour back into the youth of the community.

For more information on how you can support or get involved next year, visit the Facebook page Hampton Roads Met Gala.