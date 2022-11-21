Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Celebrating the African Diaspora with the Proud Norfolk Natives on Coast Live

Posted at 11:28 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 11:46:02-05

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're still on a high from the newest Black Panther movie, then you will enjoy the celebration of culture and fashion that the annual "Hampton Roads Met Gala" has to offer! Our correspondent, Lauryn Bass, got a chance to see what all the fun and flare is about.

With this year's theme of the African Diaspora, the Proud Norfolk Natives non-profit hosted an event filled with music, dance, and art that's inspired by the different heritages found throughout the seven cities. The purpose is to highlight local Black-owned businesses and pour back into the youth of the community.

For more information on how you can support or get involved next year, visit the Facebook page Hampton Roads Met Gala.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: Hundreds come out for breast cancer awareness