Chef Matthew May makes delicious zucchini fritters & mint yogurt on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May from Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen in Virginia Beach joins Coast Live to share a brand new recipe: zucchini fritters with a mint yogurt sauce.

Here's the recipe below. Note: we doubled the quantities of all ingredients for our segment on-air to feed the crew!

Zucchini Fritters:



1 1/2-pounds zucchini, grated

3/4-tsp. salt

1/4-cup all-purpose flour

1/4-cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 large egg, beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

2-TBSP. olive oil

Mint Yogurt:



3/4-cup packed fresh mint leaves

1-cup plan Greek yogurt

1 large garlic clove, minced

salt and pepper to taste

1-TBSP. olive oil, for drizzling (optional)

Learn about group classes with Chef Matthew May at www.matthewmay.org. Upcoming classes include:



February 28: “Vegetarian Night”

March 21: “A Taste of the Orient”

April 11: “A Taste of France”

April 25: “Southern Classics”

Interactive Cooking Classes

Catering & Personal Chef

Hand-Crafted Sea Salts, Sugars, Oils, and More!

757-407-1785

www.matthewmay.org