Chef Matthew May makes delicious zucchini fritters & mint yogurt on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May from Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen in Virginia Beach joins Coast Live to share a brand new recipe: zucchini fritters with a mint yogurt sauce.
Here's the recipe below. Note: we doubled the quantities of all ingredients for our segment on-air to feed the crew!
Zucchini Fritters:
- 1 1/2-pounds zucchini, grated
- 3/4-tsp. salt
- 1/4-cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4-cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 large egg, beaten
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2-TBSP. olive oil
Mint Yogurt:
- 3/4-cup packed fresh mint leaves
- 1-cup plan Greek yogurt
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1-TBSP. olive oil, for drizzling (optional)
Learn about group classes with Chef Matthew May at www.matthewmay.org. Upcoming classes include:
- February 28: “Vegetarian Night”
- March 21: “A Taste of the Orient”
- April 11: “A Taste of France”
- April 25: “Southern Classics”
Interactive Cooking Classes
Catering & Personal Chef
Hand-Crafted Sea Salts, Sugars, Oils, and More!
757-407-1785