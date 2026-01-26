Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chef Matthew May makes delicious zucchini fritters & mint yogurt on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May from Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen in Virginia Beach joins Coast Live to share a brand new recipe: zucchini fritters with a mint yogurt sauce.

Here's the recipe below. Note: we doubled the quantities of all ingredients for our segment on-air to feed the crew!

Zucchini Fritters:

  • 1 1/2-pounds zucchini, grated
  • 3/4-tsp. salt
  • 1/4-cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4-cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2-TBSP. olive oil

Mint Yogurt:

  • 3/4-cup packed fresh mint leaves
  • 1-cup plan Greek yogurt
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1-TBSP. olive oil, for drizzling (optional)

Learn about group classes with Chef Matthew May at www.matthewmay.org. Upcoming classes include:

  • February 28: “Vegetarian Night”
  • March 21: “A Taste of the Orient”
  • April 11: “A Taste of France”
  • April 25: “Southern Classics”

Interactive Cooking Classes

Catering & Personal Chef

Hand-Crafted Sea Salts, Sugars, Oils, and More!

757-407-1785

www.matthewmay.org

