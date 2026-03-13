Preview: "Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" from Virginia Stage Company on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Actors Aaron Alcaraz and Jay Roberts-Miller chat with Chandler Nunnally and share their experiences behind the scenes of Virginia Stage Company's production of "Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

Virginia Stage Company Presents

Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

March 11 – 29

Wells Theatre, Norfolk

vastage.org

757.627.1234

This beloved musical reimagines the Biblical story of Joseph, a magical tale packed with adventures, beguiling characters (like the Elvis-inspired Pharoah), and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s brilliant score, full of catchy songs from country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) to Caribbean (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.” - Virginia Stage Company

Paid for by Virginia Stage Company.