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Preview: "Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" from Virginia Stage Company on Coast Live

Preview: "Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" from Virginia Stage Company on Coast Live
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NORFOLK, Va. — Actors Aaron Alcaraz and Jay Roberts-Miller chat with Chandler Nunnally and share their experiences behind the scenes of Virginia Stage Company's production of "Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

Virginia Stage Company Presents
Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
March 11 – 29
Wells Theatre, Norfolk
vastage.org
757.627.1234

This beloved musical reimagines the Biblical story of Joseph, a magical tale packed with adventures, beguiling characters (like the Elvis-inspired Pharoah), and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s brilliant score, full of catchy songs from country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) to Caribbean (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”
- Virginia Stage Company

Paid for by Virginia Stage Company.

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