Chesapeake Humane Society asking for pet pantry donations on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emily Peck from Chesapeake Humane Society joins Coast Live with adoptable puppy "Chico" to discuss the shelter's pet pantry, which provides food for pets and their parents facing difficult circumstances.

Link to Chesapeake Humane's Amazon Wish List:

www.amazon.com

Link to CHS Donation Page: chesapeakehumane.org/donate

