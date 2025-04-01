HAMPTON ROADS, VA—CVS was the first national drug retailer to stop selling tobacco and cigarettes back in 2014, and now their research shows that move contributed to 100 million fewer cigarettes being sold in the US.

The pharmacy also extended its mission to reduce smoking by front 50 million dollars to an education initiative to help smokers quit.

CVS Health touts itself as a leader in supporting Americans during every step of their quitting journey, as Americans rely on the retailer for their health and health decisions.

