Coast Live producer Katie Harden talks publishing debut novel on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Katie Harden, local author and Producer of Coast Live, discusses publishing her debut novel "Defining Family," finding time to write amidst a busy work schedule, and honing in her creative skills through hard work and dedication.
"Defining Family" by Katie Harden is available in paperback and digital now. Click here to find it on Amazon.
Here's a synopsis of the novel:
Mia’s terrible relationship with her parents has defined her whole life. Now, it’s the summer before Mia’s senior year of high school, and she has plans in place to numb herself with drugs, alcohol and a boy who won’t stop playing hot and cold. But everything changes when her parents, fed up with her irresponsible partying, send her away to a behavioral program. She goes to live with a large family and help take care of their animal shelter. Mia concocts a scheme to get out early. But over the course of her time there, things start to change. With the help of her program family, she starts to experience self-growth, find confidence, and spark up a romance with a guy who actually cares about her. She begins to discover who she really is, and learns family can be more than just blood.