Festival of Trees on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Get ready for a sparkling start to the season! The beloved Festival of Trees is returning for its 6th annual celebration at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay. Friday, November 21, 2025, at 5:30 p.m., the campus will transform into an enchanting winter wonderland.

This festive evening promises dazzling decorations, holiday cheer, and heartwarming generosity, all while supporting a wonderful cause. Last year's event was a monumental success, raising over $100,000 for the Westminster-Canterbury Foundation, thanks to the incredible support of sponsors, residents, and guests. Don't miss out on one of Hampton Roads' most cherished holiday traditions!

Presented by: Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay

