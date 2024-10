HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—He is the one who says “Come on Down” every day on WTKR on the Price is Right. George Gray has been the voice on the show since 2011 ad spoke to April Woodard about what he looks for in a contestant.

Gray also explained who he’s talking to when he says, “Hello Mama May” daily and even gave a special Come on Down to another Mae who lives in Hampton Roads.