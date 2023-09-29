Comedian Dewayne White crowned winner of the "Hottest Mic" award on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dewayne White, previously featured in the second season of "Coast Comedy Live," returns to the Coast Live stage to be crowned the winner of the "Hottest Mic" trophy after winning by audience vote.

ABOUT COAST COMEDY LIVE

“Coast Comedy Live", hosted by April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally, is a limited Summer series.

The show presents local and regional comics performing before a live studio audience in the historic Howard E. Mills Auditorium at WTKR Studios in Downtown Norfolk.

