Distracted Driving is More than Texting on Coast Live

Distracted Driving is More than Texting

Driving Safety on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As travelers hit the road for the holidays, they need to be aware of some less common distracted-driving behaviors. Most know texting and talking on the cell phone are risky behaviors, but nearly 3 in 10 drivers have a near miss because of distractions like eating and drinking in the car while driving.

The Travelers Institute also found that younger drivers are even more likely to engage in high-risk behaviors, including recording or watching videos while driving.

Presented by: Travelers Institute

