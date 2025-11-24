Distracted Driving is More than Texting on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As travelers hit the road for the holidays, they need to be aware of some less common distracted-driving behaviors. Most know texting and talking on the cell phone are risky behaviors, but nearly 3 in 10 drivers have a near miss because of distractions like eating and drinking in the car while driving.

The Travelers Institute also found that younger drivers are even more likely to engage in high-risk behaviors, including recording or watching videos while driving.

Presented by: Travelers Institute