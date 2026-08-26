DJ Fountz Breaks Down Music News with 757 Connects on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—iHeart's DJ Fountz broke down some of the biggest entertainment stories with strong Virginia connections—from 757 native and Grammy-nominee Masego’s high-energy performance at The Dome in Virginia Beach and his generous back-to-school giveback in Newport News, to Trey Songz’s legal battle with a Texas concert promoter over more than half a million dollars.

We also talked about music legend Teddy Riley’s return to Virginia Beach, where he plans to launch a new performing arts academy Plus, we discussed the latest developments in the long-running 2Pac murder case reaching back to 1996.