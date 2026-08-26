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DJ Fountz Breaks Down Music News with 757 Connects on Coast Live

Iheart on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—iHeart's DJ Fountz broke down some of the biggest entertainment stories with strong Virginia connections—from 757 native and Grammy-nominee Masego’s high-energy performance at The Dome in Virginia Beach and his generous back-to-school giveback in Newport News, to Trey Songz’s legal battle with a Texas concert promoter over more than half a million dollars.

We also talked about music legend Teddy Riley’s return to Virginia Beach, where he plans to launch a new performing arts academy Plus, we discussed the latest developments in the long-running 2Pac murder case reaching back to 1996.

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