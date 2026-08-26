Eastern Floor Covering's 50-year family business legacy on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kristi Stalls, Vice President at Eastern Floor Covering, shares how her father began the family business 50 years ago, and how the store has grown its array of high quality flooring installed by local experts.

Check out Eastern Floor Covering's massive 10,000 sq. ft. showroom in Newport News, to see their huge selection of carpet, hardwood, laminate, custom area rugs & runners, and more!

467 Denbigh Blvd, Suite c

Newport News

757-874-4138

www.easternfloorcovering.com

Paid for by Eastern Floor Covering.