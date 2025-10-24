Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

"Emma" stars talk bringing Austen's timeless rom-com to life with VSC on Coast Live

"Emma" stars talk bringing Austen's timeless rom-com to life with VSC on Coast Live
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Stage Company's production of "Emma" hits the Wells Theatre, stars Anna Crivelli and Rishan Dhamija share their perspectives on the timeless Jane Austen romantic comedy.

"Emma"
by Kate Hamill
Based on the novel by Jane Austen
October 22 - November 9, 2025.
Wells Theatre, Norfolk
vastage.org
757.627.1234

Emma Woodhouse is clever, educated, and energetic… and about to go mad with idleness. In a time when respectable ladies are expected to sit quietly at home, Emma desperately longs for projects—and prides herself on matchmaking, much to the chagrin of her friend Mr. Knightley. But where Emma’s considerable energies focus, screwball comedy follows! A fresh and funny new take on a treasured classic.

Directed by Tom Quaintance.
Emma poster

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

True Crime 757 Podcast