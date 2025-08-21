End of Summer All White Party on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—One more celebration before the summer ends will take in the beautiful beach scenery for a good cause. Shred for the Cure’s End of Summer White Party is bringing out the spirits, the food, and the fun to fund Cancer research.

The fiesta kicks off Saturday, August 30th at The Water Table in Virginia Beach, expect fresh seafood and Cocktails/Mocktails by sponsor, Executive Beverage.

End of Summer White Party Hosted by Shred for the Cure to Benefit Cancer Research Saturday, Aug 30 · 5 - 10pm

The Water Table

530 Winston Salem Avenue

Virginia Beach

Ticket Info: shredforthecure.co