Father Christmas Honors Dads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Since 2015, Father Christmas has recognized more than 260 fathers and has given more than 90,000 directly to dads. The fathers selected for this honor faced financial or physical hardships and yet continue to show up and play an active role in their children’s lives.

The selection process begins with community members nominating fathers who make a difference. A dedicated committee then reviews these nominations, which can be submitted during a six-week period through an online form. Nominations have poured in from wives, children, parents, guidance counselors, social workers, and even former spouses—all united in their belief that certain dads deserve recognition.

Visit FatherChristmasVA.org today to nominate a deserving dad or make a donation.