Holiday Home Upgrades on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As the holidays approach, homeowners may want to update their home in expectation of house visits. To get started, whether it's the bath or the exterior, the family-owned Bath Source and Exterior Source can handle both needs under one roof.

Coast Live Special – $1,000 OFF select tub and shower replacements! Cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

FREE In-Home Consultation! Let us help you create a bathroom you'll love again!

Call (757) 505-8337 or visit BathSource.com.

Presented by: BathSource