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Holiday Home Upgrades on Coast Live

Bath Source on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As the holidays approach, homeowners may want to update their home in expectation of house visits. To get started, whether it's the bath or the exterior, the family-owned Bath Source and Exterior Source can handle both needs under one roof.

Coast Live Special – $1,000 OFF select tub and shower replacements! Cannot be combined with other promotional offers.
FREE In-Home Consultation! Let us help you create a bathroom you'll love again!

Call (757) 505-8337 or visit BathSource.com.

Presented by: BathSource

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