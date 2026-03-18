Firebird for Virginia Arts Festival on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Virginia Arts Festival proudly welcomes the return of Dance Theatre of Harlem—this time bringing one of the company’s most beloved signature works: Firebird. First created in 1982, this Dance Theatre of Harlem classic has toured the world and enchanted audiences everywhere.

Coast sat down with the artistic director, Robert Garland, who explained the history of the beloved ballet.

Pressented by: Virginia Arts Festival

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Firebird with Virginia Symphony Orchestra

March 20 – 22 at Chrysler Hall, Norfolk

March 24 at CNU’s Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News

Tickets at vafest.org