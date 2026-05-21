Flodo Access on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s a new way of looking at protecting your valuables that you would normally put in a safe. FloDo Access is a patented, in-floor access and storage system designed for discreet, concealed storage of firearms, valuables, and critical items, professionally installed into existing homes without visible hardware.

How is it different than a regular safe? It’s hidden in the floor of your home and it’s programable and compatible with Alexa and other mobile devices.

April Woodard spoke with FloDo Access’s CEO and CFO about this patented, concealed, and professionally integrated product.

Presented by: FloDo Access