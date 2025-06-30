Fondue with Chef Matthew May on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Summertime means party time and a perfect way to bring your guests close together is to have a fondue station.

Chef Matthew May brought us fancy fondue with wine to Coast on previous episodes; today, he brought us the beer version. It tastes great either way.

Chef Matthew May

Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen

Recipe:

8-ounces shredded cheddar cheese

8-ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2-TBSP. cornstarch

1 garlic clove

12-ounces your favorite beer

dash hot pepper sauce

dash salt, if needed