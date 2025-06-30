Fondue with Chef Matthew May on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Summertime means party time and a perfect way to bring your guests close together is to have a fondue station.
Chef Matthew May brought us fancy fondue with wine to Coast on previous episodes; today, he brought us the beer version. It tastes great either way.
Chef Matthew May
Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen
Recipe:
8-ounces shredded cheddar cheese
8-ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese
2-TBSP. cornstarch
1 garlic clove
12-ounces your favorite beer
dash hot pepper sauce
dash salt, if needed