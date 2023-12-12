Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

ForKids CEO on fighting homelessness and being a "Holiday Helper" on Coast Live

Posted at 2:55 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 14:55:43-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Established in May 1988 to provide emergency shelter to families and children, ForKids has grown to become one of the largest providers of homeless services to families in Virginia.

Thaler McCormick, CEO of ForKids, visits Coast Live to discuss how the organization is focusing efforts over the holidays, and its partnership with WTKR News 3 for this year's "Holiday Helpers" campaign, to provide gifts for families living in local shelters.

To learn more about ForKids and help support local homeless families, visit www.forkids.org.

For more information about the "Holiday Helpers" campaign, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign