Hampton restaurateurs share what's new for Restaurant Week 2026 on Coast Live

Hampton restaurateurs talk new menus and customers for Restaurant Week 2026 on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dana Clark Epstein, Owner of Baker's Wife Bistro and The Grey Goose, and Manager of The Grey Goose, Melissa Zitron, join Coast Live to discuss how Hampton Restaurant Week brings fresh faces into local businesses and exciting new menus into local favorite eateries.

Hampton Restaurant Week 2026 runs through March 15, and this year's theme is "Feast Like A Local." Check out the full list of participating restaurants at visithampton.com/restaurantweek.

Restaurants featured in this interview:

