VCW Pro Wrestling preps for annual show to benefit Hampton High School athletics on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hampton High School Athletic Director Justin Vias and Former VCW Commissioner George Pantas join Coast Live with a preview of VCW Pro Wrestling's annual fundraiser show at Hampton High School, to raise money for the school's athletic department.

VCW returns to Hampton High School on Saturday night March 14th with our annual fundraiser for the Crabbers!

We will be joined by Mid-Atlantic legend David Crockett!

There will be a special photo op in which David Crockett will pose to “interview” the recipient!

Matches for this HUGE event will be announced soon so stay tuned! - VCW Pro Wrestling

Learn more and get tickets at vcwprowrestling.com.