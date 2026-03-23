Heart Health Tests to Take on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA—Chuck Lane did everything right. He worked out five times a week, ate a nutritious diet, and never smoked. Yet, in October 2024, Chuck was blindsided by a major heart attack caused by a 100% blockage in a main artery.



The cause wasn't his lifestyle; it was a hidden genetic risk factor called Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a).



One in five people worldwide lives with this "hidden" cholesterol-related disorder. While many people get routine screening for cholesterol, 95% of the population has never been screened for Lp(a), even though it is the most common genetic cause of early heart disease.

Presented by: Family Heart Foundation