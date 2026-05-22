Operation Care Package on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's Military Appreciation Month, and one way to honor our brave heroes is to participate in Operation Care Package. WTKR, in partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union, is hosting a collection drive throughout May in honor of Military Appreciation Month. Community members are invited to donate new, travel-sized personal care items — including shaving cream, hand sanitizer, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, washcloths, shampoo, lip balm, soap, lotion, and razors — at any of the 15 participating Navy Federal Credit Union locations. All donations will go directly to local military members. The drive culminates in a special assembly with WTKR and Navy Federal Credit Union on June 3rd. The collection drive poster is attached to this email for your reference and use.

Presented by: Navy Federal Credit Union

Operation Gratitude