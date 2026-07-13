"Ted Lasso" star Cristo Fernandez talks new bilingual children's book on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Cristo Fernandez, star of "Ted Lasso" and professional futbol player, joins Coast Live to discuss "Fútbol Is Life!" ("¡Fútbol Es Vida!"), his new bilingual children's book inspired by his own life story.

FÚTBOL IS LIFE!/¡FÚTBOL ES VIDA! is an inspirational bilingual picture book from Cristo Fernández, the actor and filmmaker best known for his role as Dani Rojas on the Emmy Award-winning show Ted Lasso.



Inspired by Fernández’s own life as a fútbol-soccer player in his hometown of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, this English-Spanish bilingual story explores themes of being open to change and discovering new passions after Cristobalito is sidelined by an injury. This story, like Fernández’s mission in life, aims to bring positivity, joy, and inspiration to readers. -Scholastic

Find "Fútbol Is Life!" ("¡Fútbol Es Vida!") at your local bookstore today.