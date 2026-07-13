"Stories on Stage" shares a look into the lives & careers of local artists on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Emily Shield from The Hermitage Museum & Gardens and artist RJ Jaffe discuss how "Stories on Stage" at The Hermitage provides insight into the careers of local artists, and how they bring their passions to life.

Stories on Stage: Life in the Making

Friday, July 17, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Goode Family Visual Arts School

$18 Members | $24 Non-Members

Real stories from real people about crafting a life and a life in crafting.

For tickets and more information, visit thehermitagemuseum.org.

Paid for by The Hermitage Museum & Gardens.