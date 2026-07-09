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New Hampton Venue Hits The Mark on Coast Live

Crystal Blue on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A new, luxurious venue near Buckroe Beach is open for all kinds of celebrations in Hampton. The Crystal Blue Venue takes care of your event planning, delivering a magnificent experience for you and your guests. To top it off, there are two boutique Airbnb’s within the venue to accommodate a bride and groom or out-of-town visitors.

April Woodard sat down with the new proprietors, who happened to be sisters.

Presented by: Crystal Blue Venue

STYLE
LUXURY
CELEBRATION
A premiere wedding
& event venue.
34 East Mellen St. , Hampton, VA, United States, 23663

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