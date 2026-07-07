Local 12-year-old returns to lead CHKD Anthem LemonAid campaign on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — For 12-year-old Jackie Meeks, a glass of lemonade is much more than a cool summer treat. It represents hope and support for children fighting cancer in Hampton Roads.

That's why Jackie has returned as the ambassador for the CHKD Anthem LemonAid campaign for the second year, promoting fundraising and community support for pediatric cancer patients through lemonade stands.

The official CHKD Anthem LemonAid campaign runs from July 10 to August 9, but participants can choose their own location and host a stand any time throughout the summer.

The CHKD Anthem LemonAid community kickoff weekend is planned for July 10-12.

There will be two events to kickoff the season:



Anthem LemonAid Kit Pickup Event

Tuesday, July 7 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Anthem Inc. 5800 Northampton Blvd., Norfolk, VA

Jackie and her family will join Anthem employees to help distribute LemonAid kits and kick off the summer fundraising campaign. Anthem will also host a lemonade stand for employees and guests to make in-person donations.

Tuesday, July 7 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anthem Inc. 5800 Northampton Blvd., Norfolk, VA Jackie and her family will join Anthem employees to help distribute LemonAid kits and kick off the summer fundraising campaign. Anthem will also host a lemonade stand for employees and guests to make in-person donations. Jackie’s LemonAid Ambassador Stand

Friday, July 10 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CHKD Main Hospital, 601 Children’s Lane, Norfolk, VA

Jackie and her family will host their official LemonAid stand at CHKD’s main entrance, distribute kits to participants and collect donations supporting CHKD’s Cancer & Blood Disorders Center.

Getting started is easy. After registering at AnthemLemonAidCHKD.org , participants can pick up free supplies like lemonade mix, cups, an official LemonAid pitcher and a bunch of branded goodies, while getting instant access to their own online fundraising page.

To register, donate or learn more, visit AnthemLemonAidCHKD.org.