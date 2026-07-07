New Laws from a Legal Perspective

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Commonwealth of Virginia dropped new laws effective July 1, 2026, including changes in public safety, consumer protection, and workplaces. Some need little to no understanding, but others, especially impacting drivers, may need a second look. To break down how some of these changes may impact you and your family, Attorney C. Arthur "Brother" Rutter, from Rutter Mills LLC stopped by Coast to explain.

Presented by: Rutter Mills LLC

introducing major changes to workplaces, consumer protection, and public safety.