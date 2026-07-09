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Comedian Bo Dacious talks releasing first-ever stand-up special on Coast Live

Comedian Bo Dacious talks releasing first-ever stand-up special on Coast Live
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nationally-renowned comedian Bo Dacious joins Coast Live ahead of the release of "Da Auntie Slayer," his first stand-up special, to reflect on his career and legacy at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

Check out special screen of "Da Auntie Slayer" for local fans of Bo "Last Name" Dacious, July 19 at 6 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone!

Address4554 Virginia Beach Blvd #100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Visit vb.funnybone.com for tickets.

Paid for by the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

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