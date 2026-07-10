Married business owners reflect on huge growth in first year at Dumped Co. on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Trevor and Alexis Gaddis discuss their first year as co-owners of the junk collection company DUMPED CO., and why their homegrown, customer-focused strategy has led to great success and growth.
DUMPED CO. provides a variety of services, with upfront pricing and no hidden fees:
- Junk removal
- Estate, garage, attic, and storage unit clean-outs
- Appliance and furniture removal
- Shed, deck, and fence demolition
- Construction debris removal
- Storm debris cleanup
Call 757-577-5908 or visit www.dumpedco.com to get started.
Paid for by DUMPED CO. LLC.