Married business owners reflect on huge growth in first year at Dumped Co. on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Trevor and Alexis Gaddis discuss their first year as co-owners of the junk collection company DUMPED CO., and why their homegrown, customer-focused strategy has led to great success and growth.

DUMPED CO. provides a variety of services, with upfront pricing and no hidden fees:



Junk removal

Estate, garage, attic, and storage unit clean-outs

Appliance and furniture removal

Shed, deck, and fence demolition

Construction debris removal

Storm debris cleanup

Call 757-577-5908 or visit www.dumpedco.com to get started.

Paid for by DUMPED CO. LLC.