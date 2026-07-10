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Married business owners reflect on huge growth in first year at DUMPED CO. on Coast Live

Married business owners reflect on huge growth in first year at Dumped Co. on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Trevor and Alexis Gaddis discuss their first year as co-owners of the junk collection company DUMPED CO., and why their homegrown, customer-focused strategy has led to great success and growth.

DUMPED CO. provides a variety of services, with upfront pricing and no hidden fees:

  • Junk removal
  • Estate, garage, attic, and storage unit clean-outs
  • Appliance and furniture removal
  • Shed, deck, and fence demolition
  • Construction debris removal
  • Storm debris cleanup

Call 757-577-5908 or visit www.dumpedco.com to get started.

Paid for by DUMPED CO. LLC.

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