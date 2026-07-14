Portsmouth's Weekly Waterfront Party on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A beloved local tradition, Sunset Thursdays has been a summer staple in Olde Towne Portsmouth for years, bringing neighbors together right on the waterfront for free, live music every single week all summer long. With a different band every week, the lineup rotates weekly and covers a wide range of genres, including jazz, blues, rock, R&B, and beach music, so there's a reason to come back again and again.
Enjoy Portsmouth’s FREE after-work summer concerts series sponsored by the Department of Parks and Recreation. Local entertainment and food vendors.
Available parking after 5:00 pm at Water Street Parking Lot, City Hall Parking Garage, County Street Parking Garage, and Water Street Parking Garage.
General Event Info:
- Where: Festival Park at the Portsmouth Pavilion, 16 Crawford Circle, Portsmouth, VA (Olde Towne waterfront)
- When: Every Thursday, Now - August 27, 2026
- Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Cost: Free to attend
- Parking: Available after 5:00 p.m. at Water Street Parking Lot, City Hall Parking Garage, County Street Parking Garage, and Water Street Parking Garage
Presented by: City of Portsmouth