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Portsmouth's Weekly Waterfront Party on Coast Live

Portsmouth Thursdays on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A beloved local tradition, Sunset Thursdays has been a summer staple in Olde Towne Portsmouth for years, bringing neighbors together right on the waterfront for free, live music every single week all summer long. With a different band every week, the lineup rotates weekly and covers a wide range of genres, including jazz, blues, rock, R&B, and beach music, so there's a reason to come back again and again.
 
Enjoy Portsmouth’s FREE after-work summer concerts series sponsored by the Department of Parks and Recreation. Local entertainment and food vendors.
Available parking after 5:00 pm at Water Street Parking Lot, City Hall Parking Garage, County Street Parking Garage, and Water Street Parking Garage.
 
General Event Info: 

  • Where: Festival Park at the Portsmouth Pavilion, 16 Crawford Circle, Portsmouth, VA (Olde Towne waterfront)
  • When: Every Thursday, Now - August 27, 2026
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Cost: Free to attend
  • Parking: Available after 5:00 p.m. at Water Street Parking Lot, City Hall Parking Garage, County Street Parking Garage, and Water Street Parking Garage

Presented by: City of Portsmouth

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