Reverse Mortgages and Your Will on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— A reverse mortgage is a specialized loan for homeowners aged 62 or older that allows you to convert your home equity into cash. Instead of making monthly payments to a lender, the lender pays you. Reverse Mortgages can be complex, especially when it comes to working them into your will and trust. That’s when we turn to the experts like Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro from East Coast Elder Law, PLLC to break down the complexities into simple language we can all understand.

Presented by: East Coast Elder Law, PLLC

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