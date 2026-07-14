Art and Healing Takes Courage on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Making jewelry or other artwork with your hands gives one a different gratification than purchasing a premade item from the store and it can be healing as well. Artist Kelsey Courage knows this more than anyone after a life-changing accident led her to fall back on her artistry for well-being. Courage brings a unique blend of creative expertise and therapeutic insight to her work. Her artistic foundation is rooted in a Bachelor of Fine Art in Metalsmithing & Jewelry Design from the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD), complemented by minors in fibers and performance art.

Metalsmithing: Twisted Horseshoe Hoops with K. Courage Designs, July 18th, 2:00-4:30 pm, $110 – includes all supplies!

Ages 18+

Other Classes Too…

https://d-artcenter.org/