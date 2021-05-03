Helping those in our community during hardships on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Shops At Hilltop knows the importance of helping the people in our community who are facing hardships.Last year, we saw so many of our friends and neighbors lose their jobs, which ultimately put a strain on local food banks. We know it’s up to all of us to pitch in when times are tough and are happy to step up by collecting food and helping raise money for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & Eastern Shore, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, and Food Bank of Albemarle. Hannah Serrano from Taste joins us to talk about the contributions that local businesses are making and how it will impact the community.

Go to foodbankonline.org to donate and learn more.