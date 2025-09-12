Honoring First Responders on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers are honoring the sacrifices of first responders through their "Salute to Our Heroes" campaign. It’s important to acknowledge that firefighters do more than just battle fires; they are often the first to respond to accident scenes. To provide drivers with guidance on what steps to take immediately after a collision, Virginia Beach Fire Department Chief Kyle Bosiljevac spoke with Coast Live host April Woodard.

Presented by: Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers

Griffin O’Hanlon

757-513-2624

gohanlon@cooperhurley.com