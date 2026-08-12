How Commonwealth Senior Living builds community around the table on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jasmine Montgomery from Commonwealth Senior Living shares how the culinary experience in Commonwealth's communities is elevated by fresh, local food, and a focus on meals as community experiences.
Upcoming event: "Trading Chores for Choices"
Hosted May 19 – June 9
Visit to RSVP for an event near you
- Adding Spice to Your Life: Recipe to Healthy Aging, is a welcoming way for families to start the conversation and experience firsthand how vibrant senior living can be.
- Local events are being held August 17 through September 10th. To find an event near you, visit www.CommonwealthSL.com/events.
- Join Commonwealth Senior Living for an inspiring event exploring the key ingredients for a vibrant, fulfilling life. Discover how meaningful connections, purposeful engagement, wellness, and nutrition help you thrive at every stage of life.
- Everyone who attends one of the events will receive a Dinner Party Kit so they can recreate those same moments of joy, conversation, and connection at home.
- To RSVP, visit www.CommonwealthSL.com/events.
Want to learn more? Schedule a "Day in the Life" at a Commonwealth Senior Living community near you today!
www.CommonwealthSL.com/communities
Paid for by Commonwealth Senior Living.