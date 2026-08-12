How Commonwealth Senior Living builds community around the table on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jasmine Montgomery from Commonwealth Senior Living shares how the culinary experience in Commonwealth's communities is elevated by fresh, local food, and a focus on meals as community experiences.

Upcoming event: "Trading Chores for Choices"

Hosted May 19 – June 9

Visit to RSVP for an event near you

Adding Spice to Your Life: Recipe to Healthy Aging , is a welcoming way for families to start the conversation and experience firsthand how vibrant senior living can be.

, is a welcoming way for families to start the conversation and experience firsthand how vibrant senior living can be. Local events are being held August 17 through September 10 th . To find an event near you, visit www.CommonwealthSL.com/events.

. To find an event near you, visit www.CommonwealthSL.com/events. Join Commonwealth Senior Living for an inspiring event exploring the key ingredients for a vibrant, fulfilling life. Discover how meaningful connections, purposeful engagement, wellness, and nutrition help you thrive at every stage of life.

Everyone who attends one of the events will receive a Dinner Party Kit so they can recreate those same moments of joy, conversation, and connection at home.

To RSVP, visit www.CommonwealthSL.com/events.

Want to learn more? Schedule a "Day in the Life" at a Commonwealth Senior Living community near you today!

www.CommonwealthSL.com/communities

Paid for by Commonwealth Senior Living.