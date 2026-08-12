The Wagsters continue to stun audiences with magic show on Coast Live

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Brandon and Hannah Wagster of The Wagsters Magic Theater in Williamsburg join Coast Live to discuss their new location, award-winning success, and stellar reviews in addition to sharing an illusion live on the air!

Virginia is for Magic!



Located in Williamsburg, The Wagsters Magic Theatre is Virginia's one and only theatre solely dedicated to magic. Open since June 2022, they were just voted Best Nightlife for the second year in a row from Richmond to the Outer Banks. The Wagsters do anywhere from 175-200 shows a year between their main production "Magic Happens," running from January-October and "The Magic of Christmas" running November & December.

The Wagsters Magic Theatre

www.williamsburgmagic.com

877-924-7837

1430 High Street Suite 202, Williamsburg

Paid for by The Wagsters Magic Theatre.