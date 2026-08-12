Fairfield Foundation talks preservation of Rosewell Ruins on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Rachel Alwine and Kenneth Tappan from the Fairfield Foundation join Coast Live to detail the immense research and careful labor involved in preserving the historic Rosewell Ruin in Gloucester County, and share some background about the massive shell that still stands from the mansion, once belonging to the wealthy Page family.

Want to see history up close and personal? Check out these upcoming events from The Fairfield Foundation:



August 15: Space & the Revolution — Evening Dig and Stargazing at the Rosewell Ruins from 5 - 10 p.m.

September 12: Walter Reed Birthday Celebration at the Walter Reed Birthplace from 1pm - 4 p.m.

October 31: Halloween Dig Day at the Fairfield Archaeology Park from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

November 11-14: Brick Kiln Firing at the Fairfield Archaeology Park, all day and night, concluding on November 14 with a dig day and celebration that will conclude when the fire stops.

Learn more at fairfieldfoundation.org/events.