HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Abandoned vessels are a problem in Hampton Roads waterways, and a local environmental nonprofit is stepping in to help.

Vince Bowhers from Lynnhaven River Now discusses our region's issue with abandoned vessels, and how LRNow is addressing the problem by removing the forgotten boats.

Learn more about the LRNow Abandoned and Derelict Vessels Project at ynnhavenrivernow.org/boaters.