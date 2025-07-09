Kidpreneurs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA--It’s a great way to get your kids thinking about being their own bosses. Youthfest2025 not only shows kids how they can turn their ideas into businesses, but it’s got a special take on how they can market their businesses too, by submitting their own commercial.

Michael “HipHopz” Harper YouthFest is happening Saturday, July 12, at the West Hampton Community Center. The event is a powerful platform to celebrate young entrepreneurs, or "kidpreneurs," and connect youth with valuable resources—from Head Start and STEM programs to sailing and drone initiatives.