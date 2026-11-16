HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Marshall Everett, VP of Entertainment for Rockmaster Entertainment Group, shares how his team of professional, qualified drivers goes above and beyond to provide an unforgettable evening as you cruise around town in style.

Rockmaster Entertainment Group is giving Coast Live viewers a special offer! Mention "Coast Live" when booking to receive two free hours of transportation services with a purchase of two hours or more.

Act now, don't wait: call 757-408-7113 or visit DJROCKMASTER.com to get started.

Presented by Rockmaster Entertainment Group.