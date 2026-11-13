Heath Insurance Alternative through Weshare on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As healthcare costs rise, some Americans are facing a difficult decision: stretch their budgets to pay for coverage or take the risk of going without it. With holiday expenses adding up and families reviewing next year’s healthcare options, affordability is taking center stage.

For people who are self-employed, between jobs or struggling to afford traditional insurance, another option to explore is healthcare sharing. Through this community-based approach, members contribute monthly to help share one another’s eligible medical expenses. Healthcare sharing is not health insurance, making it important to understand how the two differ.

Presented by: Weshare Health