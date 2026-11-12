Reality show royalty returns to the 757 with "Match Maker VA" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Korey Gandy ("Love Island") and Jazlyn Atania ("Too Hot To Handle"), hosts of "Match Maker VA," discuss starting Virginia's first reality dating show, cultivating the perfect experience for contestants, and how their prior experience in the genre affected their approach on the new series.

"Match Maker VA" premieres on WTKR Channel 3 on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 11:30 PM, with new episodes airing every Saturday night.

Learn more about the show at matchmakerva.com, and follow the show on Instagram at instagram.com/matchmakerva!

Presented by Match Maker VA.