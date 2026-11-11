Peer-to-peer mental health services at Solace Landing on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Logan Ellington-Harrison, LCSW, PRS and Brittany Johnson join Coast Live to discuss Solace Landing, a tranquil, shared living space environment focused on peer-led wellness and recovery.
For more on what makes Solace Landing unique, what kind of programs are available, and who is eligible, visit region-five.org/solace-landing or call 757-708-6090.
Solace Landing is a safe, supportive environment where guests can take a short break from stressful living situations, limited support systems, or challenges that are affecting their emotional wellness. The home offers a responsible, substance-free setting with peer support available around the clock.
Certified peer recovery specialists use their lived experience, encouragement, and recovery knowledge to help guests identify strengths, explore options, develop coping strategies, and build confidence in their own recovery.
Guests can participate in peer groups, wellness activities, self-care, daily living activities, meal preparation, and community outings. The goal is to support independence, connection, and practical skills that guests can carry into everyday life.