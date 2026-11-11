Peer-to-peer mental health services at Solace Landing on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Logan Ellington-Harrison, LCSW, PRS and Brittany Johnson join Coast Live to discuss Solace Landing, a tranquil, shared living space environment focused on peer-led wellness and recovery.

For more on what makes Solace Landing unique, what kind of programs are available, and who is eligible, visit region-five.org/solace-landing or call 757-708-6090.