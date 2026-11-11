"The Bodyguard" musical's stars talk on-stage chemistry on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Brooke Bailey ("Rachel Marron") and Jonathan Blansfield ("Frank Farmer") discuss their backgrounds in musical theater, finding chemistry on stage, and dialing in their take on iconic characters in "The Bodyguard: The Musical," playing at Norfolk's Harrison Opera House now through Sunday, November 15th.
Visit BroadwayInNorfolk.com for tickets and showtimes.
THE INTERNATIONAL, AWARD-WINNING SMASH-HIT MUSICAL THE BODYGUARD IS BACK!
Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation-what they don’t expect is to fall in love.